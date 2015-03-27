FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Next days to test if Iran ready for hard nuclear decisions: U.S.
#World News
March 27, 2015 / 6:19 PM / 2 years ago

Next days to test if Iran ready for hard nuclear decisions: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - The latest negotiations between six world powers and Iran over its nuclear program have been “tough and very serious” and the next few days will show whether Tehran is ready to make the necessary hard decisions, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s move to reach out to the leaders of the six powers on Thursday is “hopefully a sign that Iran is ready to make some of the tough decisions,” the senior State Department official added on condition of anonymity.

The official said that other foreign ministers from the six-power group, which includes Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia as well as the United States, will arrive in the coming days to join the talks in Lausanne, Switzerland ahead of an end-March deadline for a political framework agreement.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

