Iran's Zarif says Tehran, Washington relation not linked to nuclear agreement
April 2, 2015 / 6:31 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif says Tehran, Washington relation not linked to nuclear agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday that reaching a nuclear deal with the six major powers will not mean normalizing of ties with its longtime foe the United States.

“Iran and U.S. relations have nothing to do with this, which was an attempt to resolve the nuclear issue ... We have serious differences with the United States,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said after Iran and the powers reached a framework agreement on curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

“We have built mutual distrust in the past.. .So what I hope is that through courageous implementation of this some of that trust could be remedied. But that is for us all to wait and see.”

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay

