FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Top U.S. senator: Trump administration won't toss Iran deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
January 6, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 7 months ago

Top U.S. senator: Trump administration won't toss Iran deal

Patricia Zengerle

3 Min Read

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) talks with reporters before the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chair of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that abrupt rejection of the Iran nuclear deal by the incoming Trump administration could create "a crisis" and that he did not expect such an approach.

"To tear it up on the front end, in my opinion, is not going to happen. Instead, we will begin to radically enforce it," Senator Bob Corker told reporters on Friday at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.

He said he expected strong enforcement of the international agreement, announced in July 2015, in which Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions.

Concern about the Iran deal under Trump, who at times has pledged to pull Washington out of it, has led to worries that Tehran would be unable to attract foreign investment and that its economy could collapse.

"To me the prudent course of action is to make sure you enforce it, that you hold the UN Security Council accountable," Corker said. "And in the event the agreement falls apart, it's someone else that is causing it to fall apart, not a president coming in on day one and ripping up the agreement."

Every Republican in the U.S. Congress, including Corker, objected to the nuclear pact, signed by the United States, Britain, Russia, France, China, Germany and Iran. Dozens of Democrats also objected, but there was too much support for it to prevent its implementation last January.

At times on the campaign trail, Trump threatened to scrap the agreement, although he said at other times he would seek a better deal.

The Obama administration and other supporters of the nuclear pact said Washington's backing out would upset the U.S. partners that also signed and risk destabilization by allowing Iran to resume its nuclear development.

Corker said Washington had a choice, to strictly enforce the deal or come in and tear it up. "And you can create a crisis on the front-end by doing so," he said.

Corker advocated a wait-and-see approach. "In spite of all the flaws in the agreement, nothing bad is going to happen relative to nuclear development in Iran over the next few years. It's just not," he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Steve Orlofksy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.