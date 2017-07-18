FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 18, 2017 / 1:40 PM

U.S. targets Iran with new economic sanctions over its ballistic missile program

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian national flag flutters during the opening ceremony of the 16th International Oil, Gas & Petrochemical Exhibition (IOGPE) in Tehran April 15, 2011.STR/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled new economic sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program and for contributing to regional tensions, one day after warning Tehran that it was not following the spirit of its nuclear agreement with world powers.

The U.S. Department of Treasury, in a statement, said it was targeting 16 entities and individuals for supporting what is said was "illicit Iranian actors or transnational criminal activity."

Those sanctioned had backed Iran's military or Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by developing drones and military equipment, producing and maintaining boats, and procuring electronic components, the U.S. said. Others has also 'orchestrated the theft of U.S. and Western software programs' sold to Iran's government, the Treasury Department said.

The U.S. State Department had also designated two Iranian organizations involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program, according to the Treasury Department.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

