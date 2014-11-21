FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kerry leaving Iran talks to meet with European partners in Paris
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2014 / 12:28 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry leaving Iran talks to meet with European partners in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna on Friday to meet with European partners on the issue in Paris four days ahead of a deadline for a deal between Tehran and six world powers, his spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“He will also stay in close touch with his inter-agency colleagues in Washington,” Psaki said. “His future travel schedule is still being finalized, and we have not yet determined when he will return to Vienna.”

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Jonathan Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.