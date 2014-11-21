Kerry leaving Iran talks to meet with European partners in Paris

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna on Friday to meet with European partners on the issue in Paris four days ahead of a deadline for a deal between Tehran and six world powers, his spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

“He will also stay in close touch with his inter-agency colleagues in Washington,” Psaki said. “His future travel schedule is still being finalized, and we have not yet determined when he will return to Vienna.”