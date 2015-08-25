Senator Murray says will support Iran nuclear deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Patty Murray, a senior member of the U.S. Senate, on Tuesday added her name to the list of Democrats who say they will support the Iran nuclear deal reached between world powers and Tehran in July.

“I will be voting to support the agreement to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. I will vote against the resolution of disapproval, and, if needed, I will vote against overriding President (Barack) Obama’s veto,” Murray said in a statement.

With Murray’s announcement, at least 29 Democrats have publicly stated their support, only five short of the 34 needed to sustain an Obama veto of any disapproval resolution.