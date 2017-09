WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, said on Sunday that he will support the nuclear deal with Iran.

“I believe the agreement, titled the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is the best available strategy to block Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon,” Merkley wrote in a statement published on Medium.com on Sunday.

To read the statement, see (bit.ly/1PFmSwz)