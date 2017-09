White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran will only see sanctions relief if it complies with the nuclear deal, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Thursday.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said on Thursday he favored a parliamentary vote on its nuclear deal reached with world powers and called for sanctions against Tehran to be lifted completely rather than suspended, state television reported.

