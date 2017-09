U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee regarding the "Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" in Washington November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There has been no decision made yet on whether U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will go to Geneva for Iran nuclear talks, the State Department said on Friday.

A department spokeswoman said even if Kerry traveled to Geneva “it’s not a prediction of the outcome.”