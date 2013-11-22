Kerry to travel to Geneva for Iran talks, U.S. says

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee regarding the "Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" in Washington November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave for Geneva on Friday to join nuclear talks between six major powers and Iran, the State Department said.

“After consulting with EU High Representative (Catherine) Ashton and the negotiating team on the ground, Secretary Kerry will travel to Geneva later today with the goal of continuing to help narrow the differences and move closer to an agreement,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.