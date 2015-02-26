FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry to meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators, Russia's Lavrov: spokeswoman
#Politics
February 26, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Kerry to meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators, Russia's Lavrov: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry testifies to the House Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Iranian nuclear negotiators in Montreux, Switzerland, next week, a State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

During his trip, Kerry also is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday in Geneva to discuss Ukraine and Syria, department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily briefing.

Additionally, Kerry is to speak to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Psaki said. He also will meet King Salman in Saudi Arabia and will travel to London to meet with foreign ministers from other Gulf nations, Psaki said, although no dates were given.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Emily Stephenson; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
