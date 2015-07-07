FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Limits on Iran missiles, arms trade will remain: U.S. official
#World News
July 7, 2015 / 4:24 PM / 2 years ago

Limits on Iran missiles, arms trade will remain: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran will continue to face restrictions on its missile program as well as its trade in conventional arms under an emerging nuclear agreement, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Six major powers and Iran are still not where they need to be to achieve an agreement under which Iran would restrict its nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions, the official added on condition of anonymity.

“There will be an ongoing restriction on arms (if there is a deal), just like there will be ongoing restrictions regarding missiles,” the official said. “It will be part of the (United Nations) Security Council resolution.”

Any deal concluded by Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China will include a draft Security Council resolution that terminates all U.N. sanctions but re-imposes some specific measures. That resolution will then be presented to the 15-nation council for official adoption.

Iran and the six powers earlier extended an interim nuclear deal through Friday in order to give the delegations additional time to work through several remaining sticking points in order to get a long-term accord.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
