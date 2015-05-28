Energy Secretary Moniz to join in Saturday Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for nuclear negotiations with Iranian officials in Geneva on Saturday, the U.S. Energy Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Moniz, who will return to Washington on Sunday, has taken part in earlier rounds of the negotiations, which are seeking to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy. The United States and five other powers aim to conclude a deal with Iran by June 30.