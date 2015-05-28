FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Energy Secretary Moniz to join in Saturday Iran nuclear talks
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 28, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Energy Secretary Moniz to join in Saturday Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will join U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry for nuclear negotiations with Iranian officials in Geneva on Saturday, the U.S. Energy Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Moniz, who will return to Washington on Sunday, has taken part in earlier rounds of the negotiations, which are seeking to curb Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy. The United States and five other powers aim to conclude a deal with Iran by June 30.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.