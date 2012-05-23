FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. confirms powers made detailed proposal to Iran
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
May 23, 2012 / 5:22 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. confirms powers made detailed proposal to Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department confirmed on Wednesday major powers unveiled a detailed proposal laying out steps Iran could take to build confidence that its nuclear program is solely peaceful at talks in Baghdad.

“The EU3+3 side put forward a detailed proposal which includes confidence-building measures that can pave the way for Iran to demonstrate that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes,” State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters in Washington.

“This approach would also include step-by-step reciprocal steps aimed at near-term action on our part if Iran takes its own steps,” Nuland added. The six major powers are Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu

