U.S. Democratic Senate leader Reid backs Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) talks to reporters during a new conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Sunday endorsed the nuclear deal with Iran and pledged to work to ensure its survival, the Nevada lawmaker said in a tweet.

“I strongly support the historic agreement with Iran and will do everything in my power to ensure that it stands,” Reid said.

The Senate and House of Representatives plan to vote by Sept. 17 on a “resolution of disapproval” brought by Republicans who hope to sink the deal reached in July between Iran, the United States and other partners.