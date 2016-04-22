Top House Republican condemns reported U.S. purchase of Iran heavy water

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds his weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, commenting on a report in the Wall Street Journal on Friday that the Obama administration is buying 32 tons of heavy water from Iran, said the purchase was ”another unprecedented concession to the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism.”

Ryan, a Republican, added in a statement that the reported purchase for $8.6 million appeared to be part of the Democratic administration’s efforts to sweeten the nuclear deal with Iran and would “directly subsidize Iran’s nuclear program.”