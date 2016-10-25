Must see TV: why gutting NAFTA unlikely to create U.S. jobs
CUIDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO Both U.S. presidential candidates routinely criticize free-trade deals they blame for the loss of American jobs.
WASHINGTON The Republican leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives plan a vote as soon as mid-November on a 10-year reauthorization of the Iran Sanctions Act, congressional aides told Reuters on Tuesday.
The act, which expires on Dec. 31, is one of the major pieces of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to Washington after the Nov. 8 election.
Aides said the reauthorization of a "clean" bill, unchanged from the current legislation, was likely to pass the House, but its fate in the Senate was less certain, given administration concerns about the bill.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)
CUIDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO Both U.S. presidential candidates routinely criticize free-trade deals they blame for the loss of American jobs.
WASHINGTON Obama administration officials briefed key congressional staffers last week about a secret court order to Yahoo that prompted it to search all users’ incoming emails for a still undisclosed digital signature, but they remain reluctant to discuss the unusual case with a broader audience.
(This October 24 story has been refiled to say "go" instead of "do" in second paragraph)