U.S. official: administration open to renewal of Iran Sanctions Act

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is open to renewing the Iran Sanctions Act, which expires at the end of 2016, if it does not interfere with the international nuclear agreement with Tehran, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon said on Tuesday.

“We would be happy to engage with this committee and the Congress on a renewed Iran Sanctions Act, assuming that it does not complicate or prevent us from meeting JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal) commitments,” he told a hearing of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.