U.S. senator calls for sanctions on Iran for ballistic missile test
#World News
January 16, 2016 / 10:08 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. senator calls for sanctions on Iran for ballistic missile test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States should promptly slap sanctions on Iran for ballistic missile tests that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged on Saturday.

“‎Without delay, the United States should enforce sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program,” the Connecticut senator said.

He made the statement shortly after other economic sanctions on Iran were formally lifted following certification that Iran was abiding by a nuclear deal negotiated last year.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Mary Milliken

