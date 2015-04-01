FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says at the end of preliminary negotiations with Iran
April 1, 2015

White House says at the end of preliminary negotiations with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is at the end of negotiations aimed at reaching a political agreement over Iran’s nuclear capabilities, the White House said on Wednesday, as the deadline to reach such a deal lapsed on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest did not indicate that international negotiators would reach an agreement, but he told reporters that the amount of time spent on the issue means the efforts should soon come to an end.

“The time has come for Iran to make some decisions,” Earnest said.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Beech

