Tillerson accuses Iran of alarming provocations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday accused Iran of "alarming ongoing provocations" to destabilize countries in the Middle East and of undermining U.S. interests in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

"An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and to take the world along with it," Tillerson told reporters a day after announcing a review of U.S. policy toward Iran, including sanctions against Tehran.

"A comprehensive Iran policy requires we address all of the threats posed by Iran and it is clear there are many," he added.