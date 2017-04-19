FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tillerson accuses Iran of alarming provocations
#World News
April 19, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 4 months ago

Tillerson accuses Iran of alarming provocations

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks during a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following their talks in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday accused Iran of "alarming ongoing provocations" to destabilize countries in the Middle East and of undermining U.S. interests in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

"An unchecked Iran has the potential to travel the same path as North Korea and to take the world along with it," Tillerson told reporters a day after announcing a review of U.S. policy toward Iran, including sanctions against Tehran.

"A comprehensive Iran policy requires we address all of the threats posed by Iran and it is clear there are many," he added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler

