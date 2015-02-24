Kerry plans to leave Saturday for Lavrov meeting, Iran talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday he expected to leave on Saturday to meet Russia’s foreign minister about Syria and planned to spend time at nuclear talks with Iran.

“I will be leaving, I think on Saturday, for meetings with Foreign Minister (Sergei) Lavrov on Syria and other things,” Kerry told lawmakers, saying he also planned to attend a meeting of the U.N. Human Rights Council. “I will be negotiating with Iran for the rest of that week.”

He did not say where any of the meetings would take place.