9 months ago
Obama expected to sign Iran Sanctions Act extension into law: White House
December 2, 2016 / 6:48 PM / 9 months ago

Obama expected to sign Iran Sanctions Act extension into law: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks to reporters as he welcomes U.N. Secretary General-designate Antonio Guterres in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 2, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to sign U.S. legislation extending sanctions against Iran for 10 years into law, the White House said on Friday.

"We believe the Iran Sanctions Act extension is not necessary, but we also believe it won't interfere with the Iran deal," spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters at a daily press briefing. "I would expect the president to sign this piece of legislation."

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Eric Walsh; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

