Access to U.S. financial system not part of Iran nuclear deal: White House

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show spokesman was referring to U.S. financial system, not global financial system in April 15 story.)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An agreement with Iran aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear weapons does not include giving it access to the U.S. financial system, the White House said on Friday.

The comment from a White House spokesman at a regular news briefing followed a request by Iran’s central bank governor earlier on Friday for the United States and European Union to help Iran gain access to the global financial system.