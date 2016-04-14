House Speaker Ryan says opposes giving Iran access to U.S. dollar

A money changer poses for the camera with a U.S hundred dollar bill (R) and the amount being given when converting it into Iranian rials (L), at a currency exchange shop in Tehran's business district, Iran, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he opposed any effort to give Iran access to the U.S. dollar, citing concerns about what Tehran would do with any financial access gained in the wake of the Iran nuclear deal.

“This is one of the reasons I adamantly oppose any steps this administration may take to give Iran access to the dollar,” he told reporters at a weekly press conference. A top U.S. official has said that Iran is not gaining access to U.S. financial system.