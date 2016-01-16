FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2016 / 10:38 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief to visit Tehran on Sunday

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano addresses the media at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Yukiya Amano will travel to Tehran on Sunday to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, the International Atomic Energy Organisation (IAEA) said on Saturday.

“The discussions will focus on the IAEA’s role in verifying and monitoring Iran’s nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” the Vienna-based IAEA said in a statement, referring to a July deal between Iran and major powers by its official name.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

