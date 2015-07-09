White House: Iran talks can continue with 'genuine commitment' to resolution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program can continue as long as the countries involved are committed to resolving issues blocking an agreement, even if talks are extended beyond the latest self-imposed deadline, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

“What the president and the negotiating team are looking for is a genuine commitment on the part of everybody sitting around the table, including both the Iranians and our P5+1 partners, to try to constructively resolve the remaining sticking points,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. “And as long as there’s tangible evidence that there’s a constructive effort under way then the talks will continue.”