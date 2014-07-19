FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: credible prospect of nuclear deal with Iran prompted extension
July 19, 2014 / 12:13 AM / 3 years ago

White House: credible prospect of nuclear deal with Iran prompted extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday there was a “credible prospect for a comprehensive deal” with Iran over its nuclear program that made it necessary to extend talks with Western powers another four months.

“This extension will allow us to continue the negotiations while ensuring that the progress of Iran’s nuclear program remains halted during the negotiations,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a statement.

“We have an opportunity to achieve a lasting, diplomatic solution that will resolve one of the most pressing national security issues of our time. We will not accept anything less than a comprehensive resolution that meets our objectives, which is why it is necessary for negotiations to continue.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
