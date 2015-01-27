FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House welcomes Democratic delay on pushing Iran sanctions
January 27, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 3 years ago

White House welcomes Democratic delay on pushing Iran sanctions

Roberta Rampton

1 Min Read

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The Obama administration welcomed Democratic senators’ move to delay a push for new sanctions against Iran until late March, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez, co-author of legislation that would tighten economic restrictions on Iran if there is no deal by the end of June, said in a letter on Tuesday he and other Democratic senators would not back passing the bill until after March 24, and only in the absence of a framework agreement with Tehran.

The United States and its allies have been negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program. Obama has said further sanctions at this time could upset ongoing negotiations.

”It’s a welcome step in terms of providing some space for the negotiation to go forward as we see what we can accomplish by the end of March,” said the senior administration official.

