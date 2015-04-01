FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says it has not received specific commitments from Iran in nuclear talks
April 1, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

White House says it has not received specific commitments from Iran in nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that it has not received tangible, specific commitments from Iran over its nuclear capabilities as international negotiations for a political framework for such an agreement continue past its Tuesday deadline.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the talks continue to be productive, but that there are gaps that still remain.

He also said the United States is prepared to walk away from the negotiations if necessary.

Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey; Editing by Eric Beech

