White House: negotiators should return if Iran not engaged

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its partners have never been closer to an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program but U.S. negotiators should come home if Tehran is unwilling to resolve sticking points, the White House said on Friday.

Iran and the six world powers in the talks gave themselves until Monday to reach an agreement, their third extension in two weeks.

“The president has indicated to his negotiating team that they should remain in Vienna and they should continue to negotiate as long as the talks continue to be useful,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

“And if it becomes clear that Iran is not interested in engaging in a constructive way to try to resolve the remaining sticking points, then the negotiators should come home.”

Earnest said deadlines are not driving the discussions. Secretary of State John Kerry suggested Washington’s patience was running out: “We can’t wait forever,” he told reporters in Vienna.