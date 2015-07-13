FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
If Iran talks go on, White House says interim deal will be extended
#World News
July 13, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 2 years ago

If Iran talks go on, White House says interim deal will be extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiators in Vienna have made “genuine progress” in ongoing talks on Iran’s nuclear program, but if a deal is not reached on Monday, an interim deal will remain in place, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

Earnest told reporters that the U.S. negotiating team will remain in Vienna as long as talks remain useful, noting that the list of differences has narrowed but some sticking points remain unresolved.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

