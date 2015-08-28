FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says confident Iran deal will survive in Congress
#Politics
August 28, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

White House says confident Iran deal will survive in Congress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranians celebrate on the streets following a nuclear deal with major powers, in Tehran July 14, 2015. REUTERS/TIMA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Friday expressed confidence that it has the support in Congress necessary to sustain a veto of a resolution to reject the Iran nuclear agreement.

“We’ve got some momentum built up on our side,” said White House spokesman Josh Earnest at a briefing, referring to the 30 Senators who have publicly announced support for the deal.

Deal supporters need 34 of the 100 senators or 146 members of the 435-seat House to sustain a veto.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
