White House: Obama updated on Iran negotiations Wednesday, Thursday
July 9, 2015 / 5:49 PM / 2 years ago

White House: Obama updated on Iran negotiations Wednesday, Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama has been updated frequently this week on international negotiations in Vienna on Iran’s nuclear program, as the talks threatened to go past a deadline toward reaching a final agreement, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

He spoke with the negotiating team for about 90 minutes on Wednesday night, and then was updated Thursday morning on the status of the talks, according to White House spokesman Josh Earnest.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert

