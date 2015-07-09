FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: unlikely for Iran talks to drag on for 'many more weeks'
July 9, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

White House: unlikely for Iran talks to drag on for 'many more weeks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will bring the U.S. negotiating team back from Vienna if talks over Iran’s nuclear program, which have already been extended several times beyond successive self-imposed deadlines, do not appear to be constructive, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

“The fact that we’ve been very clear about our expectations for a final agreement makes it unlikely that the talks will drag on for many more weeks. But, again, I wouldn’t speculate on the outcome,” said spokesman Josh Earnest.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

