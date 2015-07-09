White House: unlikely for Iran talks to drag on for 'many more weeks'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will bring the U.S. negotiating team back from Vienna if talks over Iran’s nuclear program, which have already been extended several times beyond successive self-imposed deadlines, do not appear to be constructive, a White House spokesman said on Thursday.

“The fact that we’ve been very clear about our expectations for a final agreement makes it unlikely that the talks will drag on for many more weeks. But, again, I wouldn’t speculate on the outcome,” said spokesman Josh Earnest.