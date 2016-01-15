White House says Iran's progress on nuclear deal must be verified

An Iranian operator monitors the nuclear power plant unit in Bushehr, about 1,215 km (755 miles) south of Tehran, in this file picture taken November 30, 2009. REUTERS/ISNA/Mehdi Ghasemi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iran has made important progress in its effort to implement the international agreement to curtail its nuclear program, but its actions must still be independently verified, the White House said on Friday.

“We want to make sure they don’t cut any corners,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a briefing.

He said Iran would not receive sanctions relief until the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirms it has complied with the agreement. Earnest said he had no update on the timing of the implementation of the nuclear deal.

Related Coverage White House: IAEA report on Iran nuclear deal is more than technicality