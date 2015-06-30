Iran's Zarif upbeat about chances for final nuclear deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - With a Tuesday deadline for a final nuclear deal with the United States and five other major powers set to be missed, Iran’s foreign minister said he believed it was possible to get an agreement.

“I am here to get a final deal and I think we can,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at the start of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and their key aides. Zarif returned to Vienna earlier on Tuesday after consultations in Tehran with the country’s leadership about the nuclear talks.

Asked about his earlier, lengthy one-on-one discussion with Zarif, Kerry said: “We had a good conversation.”