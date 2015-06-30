FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Zarif upbeat about chances for final nuclear deal
June 30, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif upbeat about chances for final nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gestures after a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias in Athens May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - With a Tuesday deadline for a final nuclear deal with the United States and five other major powers set to be missed, Iran’s foreign minister said he believed it was possible to get an agreement.

“I am here to get a final deal and I think we can,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters at the start of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and their key aides. Zarif returned to Vienna earlier on Tuesday after consultations in Tehran with the country’s leadership about the nuclear talks.

Asked about his earlier, lengthy one-on-one discussion with Zarif, Kerry said: “We had a good conversation.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, writing by Louis Charbonneau

