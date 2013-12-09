FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zarif: Iran deal dead if Congress passes even delayed sanctions
December 9, 2013 / 7:03 PM / 4 years ago

Zarif: Iran deal dead if Congress passes even delayed sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the Iranian nuclear deal would be dead if the U.S. Congress imposes new sanctions, even if they do not take effect for six months, Time Magazine said on Monday.

In a transcript of the interview, which was conducted on Saturday and posted online on Monday, Time said it asked Zarif what happens if Congress imposes new sanctions, even if they don’t go into effect for six months.

According to the magazine, he replied: “The entire deal is dead.” Zarif was referring to a November 24 agreement with six world powers under which Tehran would curb its nuclear program in exchange for limited relief from economic sanctions.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; editing by Christopher Wilson

