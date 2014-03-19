Iran's Zarif optimistic about July deadline for nuclear deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Wednesday he was optimistic that Tehran and six world powers can reach a broad settlement in their nuclear dispute by a July 20 deadline.

Speaking on the second day of talks with the six nations in Vienna, he said negotiations were going “well”, so far.

Asked whether he expected negotiators to meet their deadline, he told Reuters: “yes, I do ... I am optimistic about July 20”.