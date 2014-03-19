FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Zarif optimistic about July deadline for nuclear deal
#World News
March 19, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 4 years ago

Iran's Zarif optimistic about July deadline for nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Wednesday he was optimistic that Tehran and six world powers can reach a broad settlement in their nuclear dispute by a July 20 deadline.

Speaking on the second day of talks with the six nations in Vienna, he said negotiations were going “well”, so far.

Asked whether he expected negotiators to meet their deadline, he told Reuters: “yes, I do ... I am optimistic about July 20”.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Writing by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alison Williams

