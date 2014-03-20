FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says nuclear talks 'very successful' in clarifying issues
March 20, 2014 / 10:09 AM / 4 years ago

Iran says nuclear talks 'very successful' in clarifying issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said nuclear talks with six world powers this week were “very successful” in terms of clarifying the issues involved, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported on Thursday.

“In terms of understanding and clarification, Vienna-2 was among our very successful round of talks ... extremely beneficial and constructive,” the news agency quoted him as saying. He added that until he had examined the minutes of the discussions it was not possible to say exactly how far the opinions of the two sides differed.

Reporting by Mehrdad Balali, Editing by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams

