Iran's Zarif says held "good" talks with Kerry: IRNA

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (L) holds a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) on the second straight day of talks over Tehran's nuclear program in Vienna, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday he had held good talks with his U.S. counterpart over Tehran’s nuclear programme, with less than a week to go before a July 20 deadline on reaching an agreement on ending the dispute.

However, “Washington needs to take a political decision... to end the deadlock,” he said, without giving detail.

“We had a good exchange of views,” Zarif said after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Vienna, according to Iran’s official news agency IRNA.

Zarif said serious discussionsvnow needed to take place at the level of political directors, referring to senior foreign ministry officials leading the delegations.

Iran and six world powers - the United States, France, Russia, China, Britain and Germany - are trying to narrow still wide differences over Iran’s nuclear program and reach a long-term agreement by a self-imposed July 20 deadline.

The powers want Tehran to significantly scale back its nuclear enrichment program to make sure it cannot yield nuclear bombs. Iran’s priority is to get sanctions that have severely damaged its oil-dependent economy lifted as soon as possible.