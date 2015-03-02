FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran will 'go as far as we can' in nuclear talks: Zarif
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2015 / 11:09 AM / 3 years ago

Iran will 'go as far as we can' in nuclear talks: Zarif

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends the 28th Session of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday Tehran would try to “go as far as we can” in negotiations with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry about Iran’s disputed nuclear program.

Zarif, asked if he was confident about the talks scheduled with Kerry in the Swiss town of Montreux on Tuesday, told Reuters Television in Geneva: “We will try. We will try to go as far as we can.”

Zarif and Kerry, who addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, were heading later to Montreux for their talks, to be followed later this week by talks there between political directors from the major powers and Iran.

Reporting by Lucien Libert; writing by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.