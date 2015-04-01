Iran says success of nuclear talks depends on political will of major powers

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Wednesday that the nuclear talks with the success major powers could succeed if they have political will to resolve Iran’s 12-year old nuclear standoff.

“Progress and success of the talks depends on the political will of the other party ... and this is an issue they have always had a problem with,” said Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters in the Swiss city of Lausanne, where the talks are set to enter an eighth day.