Iran's Zarif says significant progress in nuclear talks, no agreement on solutions yet

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday “significant progress” has been made in nuclear talks with the six major powers but more discussions were needed to reach an agreement over how to resolve a 12-year standoff over Tehran’s nuclear work.

“We have made significant progress in the talks but still we have not agreed on the reviewed solutions,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters after eight days of talks in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

“We are working on setting parameters of the issues that will led to drafting the final deal by end of June.”