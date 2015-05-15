FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Zarif says nuclear deal "very likely": Spiegel
May 15, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif says nuclear deal "very likely": Spiegel

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the New York University (NYU) Center on International Cooperation in New York April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Iran is optimistic that it can reach a final nuclear deal with world powers, its foreign minister said in an excerpt of an interview with Germany’s Spiegel magazine published on Friday.

“An agreement is very likely -- provided that our negotiation partners mean it seriously,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told Der Spiegel.

Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China reached a tentative framework deal on April 2 in Lausanne, Switzerland. They have a June 30 deadline to arrive at a comprehensive agreement.

Zarif criticized Saudi Arabia, which has voiced concern that a nuclear deal could embolden Iran and harm its security.

“Some people in the region are evidently panicking,” he said, adding there was no reason to do so. “We don’t want to dominate the region. We are happy with our size and geography,” he told the magazine.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Andrew Roche

