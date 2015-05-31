FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says will discuss 'other solutions' to nuclear inspections deadlock
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Iran says will discuss 'other solutions' to nuclear inspections deadlock

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will discuss “other solutions” to Western demands that it allow U.N. inspectors access to its military sites and to interview its nuclear scientists, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted on Sunday as saying.

The question of access for international inspectors has become one of the main sticking points between Tehran and six world powers as they try to overcome obstacles to a final nuclear agreement one month before of a deadline.

“We have decided to discuss other solutions to resolve this issue,” Zarif was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency, after holding six hours of meetings on Saturday with his U.S. counterpart John Kerry.

Western officials say inspections of military sites by U.N. watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and access to Iran’s scientists are critical to checking whether Iran is pursuing a clandestine nuclear weapons program.

Iran denies any ambition to develop a nuclear weapon and says its program is purely peaceful.

The United States and France have threatened to block any deal that does not allow access but Iran’s Supreme Leader has explicitly ruled out any inspections or interviews, creating an obstacle ahead of the June 30 deadline to reach an agreement.

Zarif did not give further details about how Iranian negotiators planned to resolve the issue and said there were still several points of difference between Iran and the United States, implying there had been no major breakthrough in his bilateral talks with Kerry.

“We have decided to work full time for the next three or four weeks to see whether or not it will be possible to reach an agreement,” he said.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.