FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says good nuclear deal more important than deadline
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says good nuclear deal more important than deadline

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks at the New York University (NYU) Center on International Cooperation in New York April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - It is worth missing the June 30 deadline in nuclear talks between Iran and world powers by a few days in order to get a good deal, Iran’s foreign minister was quoted as saying on Monday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif’s comments were the second indication on Monday that the talks may overrun, after a spokesman for Germany’s foreign ministry said the deadline was tight.

“Reaching a good nuclear deal is more important than missing the deadline by a few days,” Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA and other Iranian agencies. “There are still differences ... some political and some technical.”

Zarif was speaking after arriving in Luxembourg for discussions with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

Iran is hoping to reach a deal with six world powers that would curb its nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions. The talks have made progress but a number of issues are still unresolved.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.