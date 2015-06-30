FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Zarif returning to Vienna with Salehi for nuclear talks: IRNA
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 30, 2015 / 5:33 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif returning to Vienna with Salehi for nuclear talks: IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (not pictured) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Bruna/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, departed Tehran for Vienna with nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Hossein Fereydoon, a brother and close aide to President Hassan Rouhani, for nuclear talks, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Zarif had flown to Tehran on Sunday to consult with Iran’s leaders on ongoing nuclear talks, after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and other foreign ministers. He had initially planned to return to Vienna on Monday.

Salehi, who is Iran’s top expert on technical aspects of the talks, has not yet attended the latest round due to illness.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.