Iran's Zarif says nuclear talks are 'making progress'
July 1, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Iran's Zarif says nuclear talks are 'making progress'

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius (not pictured) at a hotel in Vienna, Austria June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Bruna/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers have been making progress and will continue to do so, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have made progress and we will make progress,” he said after a one-on-one meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. “We will use every opportunity to make progress.”

He said Tuesday’s decision by the six powers and Iran to extend the terms of an interim nuclear deal until July 7 after they missed a June 30 deadline for a long-term accord did not mean there was a new deadline. “We did not set any deadline. We will continue,” he said.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Toby Chopra

