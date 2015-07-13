Zarif says can continue nuclear talks "as long as necessary"

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said on Monday he was open to continuing nuclear talks with major power for as long as necessary hours before another deadline to end more than the 12-year dispute was due to expire.

”There shouldn’t be any extension,“ Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. ”But we can continue the talks as long as it is necessary,” he said ahead of a bilateral with his Chinese counterpart.

The latest deadline is set to end at midnight on Monday.